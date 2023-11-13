DEKALB COUNTY, Ala (WHNT) — A former Crossville High School Soccer Coach has pleaded guilty to charges of having sexual contact with a student.

Former Crossville coach and English teacher Issac Dismuke pleaded guilty to one count of a school employee having sexual contact with a student under 19 on Nov. 6, according to DeKalb County Court records.

Documents show that Dismuke was sentenced to 10 years in prison. However, records state that Dismuke’s sentence was split to serve 18 months in the Alabama Department of Corrections for the charge along with 36 months of probation.

Dismuke will also be required to register as a sex offender and comply with the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act or SORNA.

Dismuke was arrested for sex charges in February. DeKalb County School Superintendent Wayne Lyles released a statement the same day of the arrest in response to an inquiry by New 19, saying that an employee had been arrested but did not name Dismuke directly.

The superintendent said the employee had been placed on administrative leave while the matter made its way through the legal system.

Lyles told News 19 Sunday that Dismukes has since resigned from his position at Crossville High School. He said Dismuke’s teaching certificate had also been revoked by the Alabama Department of Education.