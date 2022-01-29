MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Former University of Alabama stand-out linebacker Trey DePriest was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 28 in Ohio on charges related to an armed robbery in Michigan, according to local newspaper the Springfield News-Sun.

Trey DePriest, 28, is currently listed in the Clarke County, Ohio jail log as being booked on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 9:30 a.m. Michigan’s 36th District Court records show that DePriest was wanted for charges that were filed on Nov. 11 which include armed robbery, assault and felonious assault, according to the News-Sun.

DePriest committed to the Alabama football team in July 2010 and played as a linebacker for the team until 2015, 24-7 Sports reported.

The U.S. Marshals Office said the armed robbery case remains under investigation and the office is continuing to search for Adrian Chilton, another suspect in the case, the News-Son reported.