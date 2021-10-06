Former Alabama football player among 6 arrested in undercover prostitution sting in Tuscaloosa

CHARLOTTE, NC – 2006: Kindal Moorehead of the Carolina Panthers poses for his 2006 NFL headshot at photo day in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Getty Images)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A former defensive tackle for the Alabama Crimson Tide who went on to play for several teams in the NFL before becoming an assistant coach at the University of Tennessee, was arrested Tuesday night during an undercover prostitution sting in Tuscaloosa.

Kindal Moorehead, 42, was one of six people charged with soliciting prostitution during the sting, according to the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force. Some face additional charges, including possession of a controlled substance, failure to affix a tax stamp, certain persons forbidden from possessing a firearm, and unlawful possession of marijuana. The suspects are facing a total of 11 charges.

Moorehead played at Alabama from 1998 to 2002 and went on to play for the Carolina Panthers between 2002 and 2007. After a lone season with the Atlanta Falcons in 2008, Moorehead joined Alabama’s coaching staff as a strength and conditioning coach in 2010. In June 2020, he joined Tennessee’s coaching staff as a strength and conditioning coach. According to his LinkedIn profile, he was defensive line coach at Tennessee between October 2020 and February 2021.

Moorehead is facing one count of soliciting prostitution and $1,000 bond.

“It’s no secret that we conduct these types of operations on a regular basis, still, these suspects took a chance and attempted to purchase sex.” said Capt. Phil Simpson, commander of the Human Trafficking Task Force, in a statement. “Ultimately, this is more about protecting those victims by eliminating, or at least reducing, demand.”

Other suspects charged during the operation include:

Tradarion Jacquez Watkins, 24, of Tuscaloosa Soliciting Prostitution ($1,000 bond)



KeEric Keshawn Willis, 25, or Tuscaloosa, Soliciting Prostitution, 2nd degree possession of marijuana ($2,000 bond)



Amar Sharif Walden, 25, of Tuscaloosa Soliciting prostitution ($1,000 bond)



Joaquin Olvera Hernandez, 39, of Birmingham Soliciting prostitution ($1,000 bond)

