Former Alabama district attorney to soon begin 10-month jail sentence for ethics violations

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — By Thursday, Lee County’s former top prosecutor will be in jail after pleading to multiple ethics violations while he was in office.

On Tuesday, Judge Pamela Baschab ordered Brandon Hughes to report for his jail sentence within 48 hours. During the hearing at the Colbert County Courthouse, Baschab rejected Hughes’ defense motion to enter a community corrections program that would have allowed him to avoid jail time. Prosecutors had opposed Hughes’ request, saying it didn’t fit Hughes’ crimes.

In June, Hughes’s ethics trial came to an abrupt halt in the middle of testimony when he pleaded guilty to violating the Ethics Act and perjury. Hughes had previously been indicted on five ethics violations and perjury, including spending $14,000 in taxpayer dollars from the DA’s fund to an attorney helping Hughes settle an alleged sex discrimination claim involving a former employee.

In addition, Hughes was accused of illegally hiring his grown children to work for him, issuing a subpoena to gather evidence for his potential criminal defense. Hughes was also charged with conspiring to steal a pickup from a Chambers County business using a Lee County search warrant.

With Hughes’ plea, the AG’s office agreed to concurrent sentences of three years in prison, split to serve 10 months, followed by two years of unsupervised probation.

Hughes will serve his sentence at the Lee County Detention Facility, steps away from his former office at the Lee County Justice Center.