Former Alabama deputy indicted on child porn charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A former Alabama sheriff’s deputy has been indicted on about two dozen child pornography charges.

The attorney general’s office says 56-year-old Phillip Wayne Humphries of Trussville was indicted by grand jurors in Jefferson County, where he previously worked as a sheriff’s deputy. Humphries was arrested on a single charge of possessing obscene material in 2019, when he resigned after coming under investigation. He had worked as a deputy for about two decades.

An attorney for Humphries did not immediately return an email seeking comment.