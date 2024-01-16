NASSAU, BAHAMAS (WDHN) — A Georgia mom and former Houston County resident accused of plotting to kill her estranged husband while vacationing in the Bahamas is claiming he won’t allow her to see their children after she came home for the holidays.

Lindsay Shiver filed a motion in the Superior Court of Thomas County, Georgia, claiming her husband, Robert Shiver, wouldn’t allow her visitation with their three children and is keeping their whereabouts from her.

Shiver said her estranged husband previously agreed to visitation under the condition that Shiver’s parents supervise once she returned to the U.S. on Dec. 22.

Shiver was arrested in August and charged with allegedly plotting to have Robert Shiver killed by her lover, Terrance Bethel, and his friend, Faron Newbold. All three were arrested at the same time and later released on bond.

Before leaving the Bahamas for the U.S. in December, a judge set the condition she wore an ankle monitor and stayed at her parents’ home in Alabama, except for going to Georgia to attend divorce proceedings.

According to the motion filed on Jan. 3, after Robert Shiver allegedly reneged on the deal for supervised visitation, Lindsay Shiver was able to speak with the children via Facetime on Christmas day but has not seen or reached them since.

“The Plaintiff (Robert Shiver) has denied the Defendant (Lindsay Shiver) any in person contact with the children during the holiday season,” the motion stated. “It is believed that the children have been left in the care of babysitters for extended periods during the holidays when they could have been in Alabama with their mother and extended family members who love them. The children know the Defendant (Linday Shiver) is at their grandparents’ home in Alabama, and the youngest is especially distraught.”

Lindsay Shiver also claims that even before she was arrested in the Bahamas, her estranged husband had denied her contact with their children and cut off access to financial resources on multiple occasions.

In the same January motion, Shiver said her estranged husband had sold her 2021 Cadillac Escalade without her permission and had removed all her personal property from their once-shared home without telling anyone where it was.

Despite the ongoing divorce battle in the U.S., Shiver must be back in the Bahamas for her pre-trial on February 21, 2024, and her trial on March 4, 2024.