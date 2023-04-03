TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Former University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles has pleaded not guilty to taking part in the death of a 23-year-old mother, court documents stated.

Miles, who is charged with capital murder, is accused of providing Michael Davis, 20, with the gun that was used to kill Jamea Harris Jan. 15 in the 500 block of Grace Street in Tuscaloosa.

Officers arrived near the Walk of Champions on University Boulevard and found Harris shot to death in a car. The driver reported that their vehicle had been shot into and that he had also returned fire in self-defense.

Both Miles and Davis remain in custody at the Tuscaloosa County Jail.