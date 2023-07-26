BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A former Alfa insurance agent plead guilty Wednesday to mail fraud, U.S. attorney Prim F. Escalona announced.

According to the plea agreement, 44-year-old Warrior resident Bret Chappell was a licensed insurance agent working for Alfa in Hayden. Chappell, between 2019 and 2022, devised a scheme to defraud victims into surrendering existing Alfa life insurance policies for cash value and purchasing new Alfa life insurance policies.

The plea agreement mentions Chappell convinced an elderly victim that Alfa offered certificates of deposit. Alfa, which is not a financial institution, does not provide certificates of deposit. Yet, Chappell persuaded the victim to cash two certificates of deposit from another bank on the belief the victim would receive the product Chappell promised.

Chappell also prepared fraudulent documents that were supposedly from Alfa, according to the plea agreement. Chappell then delivered the false documents to the victims and convinced them to endorse the checks Alfa issued to them.

Rather than using the funds to purchase legitimate policies covering the victims, the plea agreement states Chappell deposited the funds into his personal bank account. Chappell received a total of $862,286.55 from victims.

The maximum sentence for mail fraud is 20 years in prison. The U.S. Secret Service and Alabama Department of Insurance investigated the case.