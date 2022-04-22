ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A former sergeant with the Alabama Department of Corrections was indicted by a federal grand jury Friday on charges that he assaulted inmates with a wooden baton and then lied about it in 2020.

According to the US Attorney’s Office, Lorenzo Mills, 55, is expected to make his first court appearance Friday afternoon for three assault charges and one obstruction of justice charge he faces.

An indictment in the case alleges that on Oct. 25, 2020, Mills “subjected three inmates to cruel and unusual punishment by striking them with a wooden baton and that assault caused bodily injury and involved the use of a dangerous weapon.” It also states that while filling out a report on the incident, Mills claimed he had not used any force against the inmates.

The alleged 2020 attack took place at the Draper Correctional Facility in Elmore County. The US Attorney’s Office called the inmates “compliant” during the incident.

If convicted, Mills faces a statutory minimum of 10 years in prison for each assault charge and 20 years for the obstruction of justice charge.