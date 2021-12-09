Following deadly weekend in Birmingham, suspect charged with killing 17-year-old

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has made an arrest in the murder of a 17-year-old over the weekend.

Daminyae Montreze Harris, 24, has been charged with the murder of David Desmond Sunday night in the 400 block of Fulton Avenue Southwest.

According to BPD, Harris fled to a nearby residence in the area after the shooting. With the help of community members’ tips, officers were able to arrest Harris, as well as another person of interest. However, Harris is the only one who has been charged at this time.

This shooting was just one of several over the weekend in Birmingham, where six people died.

Harris is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $150,000 bond.