TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman was accused of trying to infect first responders with HIV as they treated her for a drug overdose, reports said.

According to NBC affiliate WTVJ, 22-year-old Jacqueline Bednarczyk was sitting on the front porch of a halfway house in Oakland Park when another person noticed her eyes roll back into her head. Bednarczyk was reportedly barely breathing.

As first responders tried to administer Narcan to counteract the effects of the opioid overdose, authorities said Bednarczyk started to hit, kick, bite, curse, and spit on them.

Several firefighters said they got Bednarczyk’s saliva in their eyes and mouths. One deputy told WTVJ some saliva may have gotten in his open cut.

After Bednarczyk was brought to an area hospital for treatment, she reportedly told a deputy and other medical staff treating her that she is HIV positive and hoped she infected all of them.

She was later arrested and charged with criminal transmission of HIV, battery on a law enforcement officer and aggirvated assault. She was held in the Broward County Jail on a $10,000 bond.