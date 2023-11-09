NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — A Navarre woman was arrested after she allegedly set curtains and clothes on fire in her home.

An arrest report from the Florida Department Bureau of Fire, Arson, and Explosive Investigations said Kathleen Salajcik, 59, intentionally set the curtains in the master bedroom of her home on fire along with a pile of clothes.

Deputies with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home on Oct. 28 after Salajcik’s husband called regarding her “fire-setting behaviors.” Her husband claimed that Salajcik had set multiple fires in the home, including a paper towel roll, an object in the master bathroom and her hair twice.

Salajcik’s husband attempted to take her to Baptist Medical Center for a mental health evaluation, but when they arrived at the hospital, Salajcik refused to get out of the car, so they went home.

The husband fell asleep once they got home and was awakened by the smoke alarm. When he went to the master bedroom, he found the curtains on fire and a pile of clothes under the curtains on fire.

Salajcik was found outside the home in the couple’s car honking the horn. Salajcik was arrested while her husband was taken to a local emergency room. The couple’s dog was found dead in one of the home’s bedrooms.

Salajcik is charged with first-degree felony arson and first-degree arson resulting in injury to another person.