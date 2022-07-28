OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County investigators are warning the public of sextortion after a teenager fell victim to a scheme on Snapchat.

OCSO said the teenager sent multiple photos of himself on the social media app after receiving nude photos from a random account. The victim said he was then threatened to send cash to the account or the photos would be sent to the victim’s friends.

OCSO is investigating the case and said cases like this are on the rise.

“Certainly don’t send any nude pictures or anything like that,” said Sergeant Joe Gordon. those things can be used against you later on and oftentimes they are. We have seen them come back to haunt people years, years after the fact.”

A cyberbullying.org study in 2019 showed the majority of sextortion cases with middle and high school-aged victims were blackmailed for more photos, sexual acts or money.

Full post from OCSO: