BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Rutherford Middle School band teacher is behind bars and facing multiple charges for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student.

38-year-old Lindsey Robert Stuart was arrested at his home in Panama City Wednesday night. He is now facing four charges for allegedly having sex with a 14-year-old student.

“It was reported to us by the student’s parents,” Bay County Sheriff’s Office’s Corporal Jake Roberts said. “They had noticed a change in her behavior and they had noticed that she was developing a close relationship with Mr. Stuart. And they went through her schoolwork and they found some letters that he had written to her.”

In the letters, Stuart confessed his “love” for the victim, and that he “never” thought he would “ever fall in love with a student.”

He also wrote about kissing the victim and having sex with her.

“Once they found those letters, they reported the findings to us,” Roberts said. “And that’s what started our investigation.”

Investigators then spoke with the victim who confirmed she was having an inappropriate relationship with Stuart.

“In talking with the victim, it sounds like this relationship was ongoing for around a year and a half,” Roberts said. “And it was something that slowly progressed, which is common we see with people that groom children. It’s kind of a slow progression. And then ultimately it culminates.”

Stuart made a first appearance Thursday for offenses against students by an authority figure. His bond was set for $75,000.

On Friday, he will also make a first appearance for three additional charges: two counts of sexual battery in custodial authority and lewd or lascivious battery.

Investigators said they are unaware of any other instances where Stuart had an inappropriate relationship with a student.

In a statement, the Bay County School District said Stuart submitted a resignation letter in December, but it was rejected by Superintendent Mark McQueen.

Instead, McQueen will recommend employee termination to the school board at its meeting on Tuesday, January 9.