WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – An Okaloosa Academy teacher was arrested following a road rage incident with a teenager that happened last month in Freeport.

According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Brandon Crumbley brake-checked a car that was being driven by a 16-year-old on Aug. 2.

Not long after that, Crumbley went to park his vehicle at his apartment complex when the victim drove by and began exchanging words with Crumbley.

The victim told deputies that’s when Crumbley lifted his shirt and revealed a gun.

Crumbley told investigators he never took the weapon out of the holster and did not use it in a threatening manner, but during the investigation, it was revealed that was untrue.

After reviewing the surveillance video, deputies discovered that Crumbley not only lied but appeared to taunt the victim with the weapon.

U.S. Marshals arrested Crumbley on Aug. 31 at his home on Hammock Trail East in Freeport. He’s charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, improper display of a firearm, and obstruction.