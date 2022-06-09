DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A sunglass store employee in Okaloosa County has been charged with using his cell phone to film a woman while she was using the restroom, according to officials at the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Ernest Moschino, 47, was working at a sunglass shop on Harbor Boulevard Monday, June 6, when he allowed a woman to use the restroom, although it was not supposed to be open to the general public. While she was in the restroom, she said she found Moschino’s cell phone recording her. The OCSO arrest report lists Moschino’s job title as “manager.”

The woman said when she discovered the phone it was recording her. She sent the video to her own phone and then deleted the video from Moschino’s phone. When she left, she did not confront Moschino and instead went directly to OCSO.

Deputies who viewed the video said you can clearly see Moschino start recording and put the phone in the back corner of the bathroom and put a black bag over it to try and hide it. When deputies confronted Moschino he allegedly said, “I’m sorry” and asked to speak to the woman.