Florida man sentenced to 6 years in prison after stealing 13 handguns from Alabama outdoor store

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Florida man was sentenced to 72 months in jail for stealing a firearm from a federal firearms licensee, being in possession of stolen firearms and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court records, Gander Outdoors, a business in Dothan, Ala. licensed to sell firearms, was broken into on March 22, 2020. Security cameras captured video of an individual entering the store, smashing a glass firearm display counter and pulling out 13 handguns before placing them in a black bag and leaving. Dothan Police reviewed the footage along with other evidence and were able to identify Tevin Michael Coffman as a suspect.

A short time later, 30-year-old Coffman was seen driving a recreational vehicle that had also been stolen from Gander Outdoors. Officers with DPD conducted a traffic stop and took Coffman into custody. Upon searching the vehicle, officers found the stolen firearms along with other items used in the burglary.

Coffman, 30, will serve three years of supervised release following his prison sentence.