Florida man pleads guilty to prescription fraud in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Officials say a Florida man has pleaded guilty in Alabama to a prescription drug-billing scheme that fraudulently charged health insurers over $200 million.

John Jeremy Adams of Panama City Beach, Florida, pleaded guilty Monday to several counts of fraud, including 16 counts of health care fraud. Adams was the former co-owner and chief executive officer of Northside Pharmacy in Haleyville, Alabama. The plea agreement said Adams orchestrated a scheme to bill providers for medically unnecessary drugs.

Adams and the other defendants billed health insurance providers over $200 million and were paid over $50 million.

LATEST POSTS