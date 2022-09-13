POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Polk County man was arrested and accused of urinating on a family after his demands for money were left unanswered, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 18-year-old Enrique Alvarez-Salinas, of Auburndale, who appeared to be intoxicated, “accosted” a family as they arrived at their home in the area of Georgia Street and US 17 in Bartow Sunday evening.

Deputies said Alvarez-Salinas demanded money from the family as he swung a beer bottle at a victim. Despite the family’s attempt to calm Enrique down, deputies said he urinated on the victim and in front of the victim’s house.

When friends of the victim arrived at the home, Enrique hopped into his truck and sped off.

Officers with the Bartow Police Department quickly spotted Enrique’s vehicle which blew through several stop signs, crashed into a car, continued fleeing, and ultimately crashed a second time at Nye Jordan Park.

Deputies said Enrique tried to flee on foot but was tracked down by a PCSO K-9 unit.

Authorities added that Enrique continued to resist as he punched K-9 Ketchum and attempted to punch Ketchum’s deputy partner.

Both the deputy and K-9 were not injured.

Bartow police arrested and charged Enrique with robbery with a weapon, leaving the scene of a crash with injury, exposure of sexual organs, battery, and resisting. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office charged him with resisting with violence, assault on a law enforcement officer, and striking a police dog.