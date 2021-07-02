Florida man charged with failing to register as sex offender in Etowah County, assaulting deputy during arrest

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Florida man was arrested in Etowah County on Tuesday and charged with violating his sex offender registration, resisting arrest and assaulting a law enforcement officer.

George Wayne Jordon Jr. was arrested in connection to a tip that a sex offender from Florida was living at a residence in the Owls Hollow area of Etowah County, authorities say. According to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, he had not registered his offender status in that area to local law enforcement.

When deputies arrived to his residence, Jordan resisted arrest and grabbed one of the deputy’s arms, reportedly attempting to push him off the porch. After a brief scuffle, Jordan was taken into custody. He was subsequently taken to the Etowah County Detention Center. The deputy was checked at a local medical center for minor injuries and was released.

Jordan was wanted for out-of-state warrants along with new warrants acquired during the arrest. He is being held at the Etowah County Jail on $51,000 bond. He is currently awaiting extradition to Florida to face charges there as well.