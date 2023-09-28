ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A 23-year-old Florida man is in the Coffee County Jail on rape and several other charges after police say he attempted to hide among students on a school bus to meet a student he previously had sex with.

Enterprise police rushed to Enterprise High School at 3 p.m. Wednesday after a teacher discovered a non-student impersonating a student on a shuttle bus transporting EHS students from the Enterprise Career and Technology Center and back to EHS at the end of the school day.

According to Enterprise Police, school resource officers were immediately notified and took the suspect, Dennis Wemberly of Pompano Beach, Florida, into custody and charged him with criminal trespass of a school bus.

Police say during an investigation, detectives discovered Wemberly had arranged to meet a 15-year-old female student at the school, and she had helped him get on the bus. In a release, EPD Capt. Billy Haglund stated detectives found that Wemberly and the student previously had sex, and he sent obscene material via cell phone.

Wemberly was additionally charged with second-degree rape, transmitting obscene material to a child and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Coffee County Jail records state Wemberly does not have a set bond.

After the incident, Enterprise High School released a statement saying they are reviewing bus safety protocols: