SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man in Santa Rosa County is facing charges after deputies with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said he broke the baby’s legs and caused the baby to have a brain bleed. Karsten Smith, 31, was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse and was given no bond.

According to Smith, he got up to feed the baby and realized the baby was not breathing. Smith went to change, prep his bottle and grab his pacifier. Smith allegedly heard the baby start coughing and went back to check on them. When he went to check on them, the baby had stopped coughing, so he gave them the pacifier and went back to prepping his bottle. Smith then allegedly heard the baby start to cough again and went back to the check and started moving them around.

A witness then claimed the baby had no structure to its head. The woman said she felt guilty for moving them around like she did, but the baby was not breathing. She said once she started moving the baby around, they started to gasp for air. She kept moving the child until she got another gasp.

Deputies then spoke with the Child Protection Team at the Gulf Coast Kids House in Pensacola, Fla. who said that based on the information they had, they suspect abuse. The baby suffered from a brain bleed, blood cot in the brain, swelling in the brain causing seizures, a black eye and multiple broken bones in its legs. On Aug. 22, the baby was listed in critical condition.