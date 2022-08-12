OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies arrested a man after $16,000 dollars worth of luggage was stolen at Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport.

Giovanni De Luca, 19, was arrested after deputies found the stolen items at his home off Kathy Court. Investigators were able to track down the missing items using an Apple Airtag.

In July, a woman traveling through the airport placed an Airtag inside her suitcase before taking off. The suitcase, which contained more than $1,600 worth of items, never showed up, according to a Facebook post from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman checked her Airtag which showed up near Kathy Court in Mary Esther. On Tuesday, Aug. 9, another traveler reported over $15,000 worth of jewelry and other items were taken from his luggage, according to the post.

Deputies believed the person stealing the items may have been an airport employee. Investigators tracked the Airtag’s location and “cross-referenced” the addresses of employees who lived near Kathy Court.

De Luca, an airline subcontractor, lived in Kathy Court. When deputies searched his home, they found the man’s stolen items. De Luca admitted to looking through the woman’s items, but deputies have not recovered her items.

Giovanni De Luca

De Luca faces two counts of grand theft, according to the post.