LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — After the body of a woman was discovered in the bed of her home during a welfare check, her son is now facing charges surrounding her death.

Regina Crosslin, 68, was found dead inside her home on Trade Street in Florence after authorities were told that nobody had heard or seen from her in months. According to the Lauderdale County District Attorney’s Office, she died sometime in May 2022, before the welfare check and discovery in July 2022.

Her son, Richard Shane Crosslin, 51, and Amanda Phillips were inside the house when officers with the Florence Police Department arrived and they say the woman tried to prevent them from coming inside.

After making their way into the house, police found the body of Regina Crosslin and reported that it appeared she had been dead for several weeks. Due to the advanced state of decomposition and her “mummified” state, officials say a cause of death could not be determined.

Richard Crosslin was arrested after the body was discovered on unrelated warrants, while Phillips was charged with obstructing governmental operations.

On May 17, a Lauderdale County grand jury indicted Crosslin for corpse abuse, saying he “did knowingly treat the human corpse of his mother…in a way that would outrage ordinary family sensibilities, by not properly disposing of [her] body.”

An arraignment for Crosslin has been scheduled for June 28.