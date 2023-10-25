PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman is going to prison after her dogs killed a man earlier this year.

Kathleen Taylor pleaded no contest to second-degree felony manslaughter. A judge sentenced her to serve about two-and-a-half years in prison. When she’s out, she’ll be on probation for two years and will not be allowed to own household pets.

Taylor’s dogs got loose outside her house on Norris Avenue and killed 63-year-old Nathaniel Posey in February of this year.

Prosecutors said Taylor failed to properly secure her dogs whom she knew had a propensity for violence. Animal Control received several calls about the dogs chasing people in the months before the man was killed.