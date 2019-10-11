Five indicted in 2018 Fayette County murders

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Over a year after two people were murdered near Carbon Hill, five people have been arrested and charged with the killings.

On Friday, Fayette County District Attorney announced through a press release that Michael Council, Lazaro Moran, Lindettia Lynette Lowery, Brandon Lowery and Brittany Bell-Spates were recently indicted and charged with capital murder for the deaths of Hernan Antonio Padilla and Allen Clifford Sandlin, who were shot on County Road 63 near Carbon Hill on May 8, 2018.

Notably, Council and Moran are both from New Jersey. According to the New Jersey State Police, Council was arrested in Blackwood, New Jersey on July 23 while Moran was arrested on Oct. 4 in Pennsauken, New Jersey.

No information has been released on what connected the five to Padilla and Sandlin’s deaths.

