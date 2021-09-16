Fight over broken necklace ends with man’s death in Jefferson County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A fight over a broken necklace resulted in a man being shot and killed in Jefferson County early Sunday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 200 block of 18th Avenue Northwest at 2:15 a.m. Sunday to investigate a report of gunshots being fired. Arriving at the scene, deputies were met by several people who said that Maurice Carter, 31, had come there earlier and had started a fight over a broken necklace, resulting in him pulling out a gun.

“He raised the handgun at one of the people at this location,” a press release from the JCSO stated. “That person was able to back away from Carter with his hands up and retrieve a shotgun. He fired one time striking Carter. Carter then fled around the side of the home where responding deputies located him.”

Carter was transported to UAB Hospital, where he later died.

The JCSO said that after presenting the case to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, it was determined that the man who shot Carter did so in self-defense and that no charges would be brought.