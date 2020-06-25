Fight-fueled shooting lands Tuscaloosa woman in jail on attempted murder charge

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman was jailed and charged with attempted murder after a fight-fueled shooting Wednesday night, Tuscaloosa Police (TPD) said.

According to Capt. Jack Kennedy with the TPD Violent Crimes Unit, officers responded to a call around 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of 29th Street, where they found the victim with one gunshot wound. She was transported to DCH Regional Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries, Kennedy said.

Officers leaving the area apprehended 38-year-old Claudia Key. According to police investigation, Key had shot the victim shortly after fighting with her.

Key was charged with attempted murder and booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $60,000 bond.

LATEST POSTS