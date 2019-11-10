Fight during Alabama-LSU game leads to shooting in Oregon

BEND, Ore. (WIAT) — A fight during the Alabama-LSU football game Saturday led to one man being arrested on attempted murder charges, over 2,400 miles away from Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Christopher Honey, 51, of Bend, Oregon, was arrested Saturday afternoon after he allegedly shot another man with a shotgun while they were watching the football game.

According to a press release from the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a house in the 21500 block of Bear Creek Road near Bend, Oregon at approximately 2:49 p.m. PST on a call of a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies founding a man with a gunshot wound to the back of the head and neck area. The victim was subsequently taken to a nearby hospital and treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

After law enforcement surrounded the house, Honey surrendered and was charged with attempted murder, second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon and menacing.

“During the initial stages of this investigation, detectives have learned Honey and another adult male were at the residence watching the LSU and Alabama college football game,” the release stated. “A verbal, then physical dispute occurred which lead to Honey obtaining a shotgun with a birdshot shell and then shooting the male victim one time in the head and neck area as the victim was walking away.”

Deputies believe alcohol may have been involved in the shooting.

