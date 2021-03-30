Fight between father, son leads to fatal shooting in Leeds

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Scene of a shooting on Railroad Avenue in Leeds. (Courtesy Malique Rankin)

LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) — The Leeds Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one dead Tuesday afternoon.

According to Chief Jim Atkinson, officers responded to a domestic incident reported on Railroad Avenue at 1:50 p.m. When they arrived, they found one person dead at the scene. During their investigation, police discovered that a father and son had gotten into a fight, ending with the father shooting the son several times.

No one has been arrested or charged in the shooting. Police continue to investigate the case.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES