Fight between father, son leads to fatal shooting in Leeds

LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) — The Leeds Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one dead Tuesday afternoon.

According to Chief Jim Atkinson, officers responded to a domestic incident reported on Railroad Avenue at 1:50 p.m. When they arrived, they found one person dead at the scene. During their investigation, police discovered that a father and son had gotten into a fight, ending with the father shooting the son several times.

No one has been arrested or charged in the shooting. Police continue to investigate the case.