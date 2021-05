WASHINGTON, DC (WIAT) -- Senators Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) and Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) introduced legislation in the Senate to establish the Alabama Black Belt National Heritage Area on May 13.

The bill – titled the “Alabama Black Belt National Heritage Area Act” – would authorize 19 counties in Alabama’s Black Belt Region as a National Heritage Area (NHA) which would allow federal funding to be directed to the designated region over the span of 15 years.