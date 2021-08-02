FedEx driver shot after ‘road rage’ incident with motorist on I-59 S

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a FedEx driver during an apparent road rage incident on I-59 S Monday morning.

According to BPD, officers responded to a call around 10:45 a.m. on reports of a shooting near the Elton B. Stephens access ramp. Once on the scene, they discovered the FedEx driver suffering from a gunshot wound. The driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation suggests the FedEx driver got into a road rage dispute with another motorist which led to the suspect firing gunshots at the FedEx driver.

There are no suspects in custody at this time, and no other information has been released.

