TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The trial for the woman charged with kidnapping and then killing a 3-year-old girl in Birmingham three years ago began Monday at the federal courthouse in Tuscaloosa.

Derick Brown

Derick Brown faces federal kidnapping charges in the abduction of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney on October 12, 2019, when she was taken during a party at Tom Brown Village in Birmingham. Ten days later, McKinney’s body was found in a landfill in the city.

Brown’s boyfriend, Patrick Stallworth, was convicted on federal kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnap charges last month. He is currently awaiting sentencing, which could include life without the possibility of parole.

Patrick Stallworth

The jury for Brown’s trial was seated Monday before noon. If convicted, Brown could face a similar sentence to Stallworth.

The trial is expected to last most of the week. Kelvin Nail, the father of Brown’s children, is expected to testify Tuesday.

In addition to the federal kidnapping charges both Brown and Stallworth face state murder charges.