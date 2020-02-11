Federal jury convicts Vestavia Hills doctor on child pornography charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Vestavia Hills doctor has been convicted for producing and possessing child pornography.

According to the announcement from U.S. Attorney Jay Town, the jury returned its guilty verdict against Dr. Ronald Tai Young Moon, Jr., after five days of testimony before U.S. District Judge Annemarie Axon.

Dr. Ronald Tai Young Moon, Jr. was indicted in June 2019 on one count of producing child porn between 2007 and 2010 and one count of possessing child porn in the early 2000s. Moon practiced as a physical medicine doctor at The Industrial Athlete clinic in Birmingham.

According to the announcement, the evidence presented in the trial, that dates between the mid-1990s and about 2012, suggests that Moon secretly recorded neighbors and guests in his own home. The footage included minors as young as 12 and 13 years, some of those individuals were filmed nude when they were dressing or undressing.

Moon’s sentencing has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

