Federal agents raid north Alabama business

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — On Wednesday, a business in Lexington, Alabama was raided by federal agents.

Lexington Police Chief Augie Hendershot confirmed the company, Global Special Effects, had multiple active warrants from various federal agencies including the Army Criminal Investigations Division, the FBI, and Homeland Security.

Global Special Effects owner Francisco Guerra was taken into law enforcement custody and transported to Huntsville for processing. Global Special Effects’ website claims they are the largest “visual special effects company in the world that specializes in Evaporative Snow.”

Hendershot did not give more information about the investigation.