FBI seeking identity of man who may have critical information in child sexual assault case

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The FBI’s Birmingham division is asking for the public’s help identifying a man they believe may have critical information regarding the identity of a child sexual assault victim.

Partial photos of the unknown man, seen above, were released by the FBI Tuesday. He is described as having brown hair, a brown moustache and a brown beard.

Initial video of the man shown with a child were documented in June 2020. The FBI said data embedded within the video files indicted the videos were produced between January 2019 and April 2019.

Anyone with information regarding the man is asked to call the FBI’s tip line at 1-800-225-5324 or submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov/.

The man is being sought as part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP) initiatives. Operation Rescue Me utilizes clues gathered through in-depth image analysis to identify victims shown in child exploitation material, while ECAP aims to identify unknown adults who display their faces in association with child pornography images.