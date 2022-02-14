NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The FBI is seeking help from the public in identifying a man who has robbed several banks in Tennessee and Alabama since December.

The suspect was disguised in a mask and wore different clothes during each robbery, including a 2018 Chattanooga Turkey Trot shirt, a Nashville Predators cap and a University of Alabama face covering, the FBI said in a statement Friday.

The FBI said the suspect is a bald white man, about 26 years old to 40 years old, standing between 5 feet 6 inches tall and 5 feet 10 inches tall, and weighing 160 pounds to 190 pounds.

The suspect possibly has brown or green eyes and a short trimmed beard, and “walks with a straight-backed posture, arms swinging slightly away from his body,” the FBI’s statement said.

Authorities said the man robbed three banks in Knoxville — a First Horizon Bank on Dec. 6, a First Citizens Bank on Dec. 17 and First Horizon Bank on Jan. 10. The FBI said two banks were also robbed in Murfreesboro — a First Horizon Bank on Dec. 13 and a Fifth Third Bank on Jan. 7.