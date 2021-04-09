FBI, local law enforcement seize illegal gambling equipment, drugs & weapons in Calhoun County

FILE – This Feb. 10, 2020, file photo shows slot machines at the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City,N.J., that are controlled by gamblers over the internet. The coronavirus pandemic could lead to a quicker expansion of sports betting and internet gambling in the U.S. as states deal with huge budget deficits and look for new tax revenue wherever they can find it. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry, FIle)

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Guns, drugs, and illegal gambling machines were seized Friday by local and federal law enforcement agencies while serving 10 search warrants around Calhoun County.

On Friday, the Anniston Police Department and three other police departments served 10 search warrants on 9 different properties throughout Calhoun County.

The Anniston Police Department, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, the Piedmont Police Department, and the Jacksonville Police Department were assisted by the FBI, the IRS, and the State’s & U.S. Attorney’s Offices.

These search warrants allowed these agencies to seize illegal gambling machines from each of the 9 properties in Calhoun County. Additionally, they seized drugs and weapons from the properties.

This comes as a divided Alabama Senate delayed a vote on lottery legislation Wednesday night.

Alabama is one of five states without a state lottery. Alabama voters in 1999 rejected then-Gov. Don Siegelman’s proposed state lottery, but lawmakers in both parties say they believe voters are now more welcoming to the idea.

