CARROLLTON, Ala. (WIAT) — A Fayette County man was found guilty of attempted murder, 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Andy Hamlin announced Friday.

Jerry Martin Honeycutt, 79, of Bankston, was also found guilty of two counts of first-degree burglary and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm when jurors returned verdicts Thursday. Honeycutt was charged after a March 26, 2021, confrontation that happened at a residence in Bankston.

According to the district attorney’s release, victims reported Honeycutt was irate when he showed up at the house occupied by two men and two women. He displayed a pistol and tried to shoot one of the men, but that man physically subdued Honeycutt and recovered the gun. Evidence presented to the jury showed Honeycutt was also armed with a knife.

“I’m grateful for the juror’s service and the attention that they gave this case,” Hamlin said in the release. “The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and Berry Police Department responded when this occurred and did an excellent job defusing a very volatile situation and collecting evidence that we were able to use at trial to prove the case.”

Honeycutt’s sentence hearing is scheduled for June 8. Honeycutt is incarcerated at Williamson Correctional Facility as a result of his parole being revoked on unrelated charges.