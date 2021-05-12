Father arrested after missing Montgomery infant found dead

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday night that they discovered the remains of a missing infant and have charged the father with manslaughter.

Caleb Michael Whisnand Sr. was arrested and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility with a bond of $100,000. Law enforcement say that upon finding the child’s remains, they were able to develop information that led to the father’s arrest.

The remains of one-month-old Caleb Michael Whisnand Jr. were found shortly after the family held a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities report that the specifics of this case is under investigation and that details will be released Thursday morning.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.