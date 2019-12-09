Tuscaloosa VCU investigating fatal shooting on Mimosa Park Road

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — According to Capt. Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Police Department Violent Crimes Unit, a call came in around 10 p.m. of shots fired on the 1600 block of Mimosa Park Road near the Legacy at Country Club Apartments.

When crews arrived at the scene they found that a victim, a 21-year-old, was shot and had died from their injuries.

The Tuscaloosa VCU is looking for witnesses.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

