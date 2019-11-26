Argument led to fatal shooting near Montevallo Monday, deputies say

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WIAT) — Investigators with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office continue to look into a shooting that left one dead and another injured Monday afternoon.

In a press release sent out Tuesday by the department, a call was received at noon Monday about a shooting that had occurred in the 100 block of Nelson Circle near Montevallo. Arriving on the scene, deputies found Derius Marquis Fields, 24, dead from multiple gunshot wounds. Another person, who was not named in the release, was found wounded and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officials in the case believe the shooting was the result of an argument between the two people, which then escalated into a shooting.

“Our hearts are with the friends and family of all of those involved in this tragic incident,” Sheriff John Samaniego said in the release.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office believes there is no further danger to the public, although the investigation into the shooting is still active.

LATEST POSTS