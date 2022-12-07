TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police have identified the victim of a shooting at the Hodo Haven Apartments Tuesday evening.

According to TPD Captain Jack Kennedy, 22-year-old Larry Maddix was visiting friends at the apartment complex when an argument began, resulting in a person pulling out a pistol and fatally shooting Maddix.

Kennedy says the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the case and believes the argument may have been related to drugs.

“There was some kind of verbal argument, possibly over some drugs and alcohol, and apparently that escalated into some kind of gun violence,” Kennedy said. “It’s still under active investigation at this time and we do have active leads we are working on. We do have some witnesses and persons of interest we are still seeking.”

Maniyia Adams has lived at Hodo Haven for a year but is now planning to move somewhere else because she is scared for her safety.

“Since I have lived here, there has been several shootings but this is the first time someone has been killed so that’s scary,” Adams said. “At the time it happened, I was getting ready to go out with friends and a bullet could have come through my apartment and hit me and I could be dead. That’s why it’s concerning.”

Police are still searching for suspects. This marks Tuscaloosa’s 21st homicide of the year.