Child killed in fatal hit-and-run accident in east Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police officers are searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run Wednesday afternoon.

Around 10:15 a.m., Birmingham police noticed a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed. Police attempted to make a traffic stop, however the suspect failed to yield to police sirens and lights.

The suspect driving a white dually-styled truck exited Interstate 59 onto Roebuck Parkway and continued to speed, police report.

Update: Fatal hit & run on Roebuck Pkwy and Springville Rd pic.twitter.com/p5cKqxoJcm — Birmingham Police (@BhamPolice) April 1, 2020

Birmingham Police completely lost sight of the vehicle and shortly after came upon a traffic accident at the intersection of Parkway East and Springville Road. Once on the scene, police immediately rendered aid to the vehicle carrying two adults and two children.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries and a child was fatally injured during the accident.

The traffic accident is still under investigation and is classified as a hit-and-run investigation.

At this time, the suspect’s vehicle is described as a white dually-style truck with heavy front-end damage. Please call Crimestoppers (205) 254-7777 or Investigative Bureau (205) 254-1764 if you see the suspect vehicle, Birmingham Police say.

