Family waits for answers as search for son’s killer continues in south Alabama

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — The hunt for a killer continues in Bay Minette after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in front of his grandmother’s house Tuesday night.

To his family, Robert Mims-Daniels– or “R.J.” as he liked to be called– was one of the good guys.

“He was a good person, he had a good heart,” 16-year-old sister Trakeyah Mims said.

To Mims, R.J. he was everything.

“He was my go-to, my best friend,” she said. I just feel like he was all I got, I had but he gone.”



Photos courtesy: Trakeyah Mims

Neighbors say they heard at least two gunshots just after 9 p.m. Tuesday. R.J. was found shot in front of his grandmother’s house on West Ellis Street. He would later die from his injuries

On Wednesday, family and friends gathered at the house, waiting for answers, for an arrest, for a reason. But all that doesn’t matter right now to a little sister who has lost her best friend forever.

“He would tell me he loved me,” Mims said. “Texted me every day.”