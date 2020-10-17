Family, police seeking answers in death of 18-year-old Sylacauga murder victim

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — On Sept. 28, officers and first responders found 18-year-old Ameir Townsend shot to death on Brown Road in Sylacauga.

Nearly a month after his death, no arrests have been made in the case.

“Ameir had a big heart,” Townsend’s sister, Amber, told CBS 42 in a written statement. “Ameir was always respectful in any situations. Ameir would give you his last if you ask for it. That’s how big his heart was. Ameir had the biggest smile. Ameir is loved and missed dearly.”

Amber said getting a visit from a deputy saying that her brother had been killed is “a nightmare you don’t want to have.”

“The tragedy of Ameir is a pill that just can’t be swallowed,” she said. “It’s an empty feeling like apart of us is gone and he’s never coming back.”

Ultimately, Amber said the killings in the streets have to stop.

“All we can do is keep our faith and never lose faith because this is a murder that will not go unsolved,” she said.

A $5,000 reward has been offered for information on the circumstances surrounding Townsend’s death. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141 or leave a tip at www.talladegasheriff.com.

