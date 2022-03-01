DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — More than four months ago on Walnut Street in Dothan, a shooting took the life of a mom of five kids. Her family continues to seek justice in her case.

“This is real and this is something we got to deal with for the rest of our lives and the children are traumatized from this situation,” said Shekela Kennedy, Precious’ cousin. “It’s not fair to even downgrade this lady’s charge because you killed my cousin in front of her kids.”

Precious Warren was shot and killed in downtown Dothan. The suspect is Carmen Kirkland, 31, who was facing a charge of capital murder-less than 14. Last week, the grand jury downgraded her charges from murder to manslaughter.

Kirkland had previously bonded out of jail in early November, as she awaited her court case.

Since Precious’ death, her family is making sure the five kids that are without a mother are taken care of, which has changed the roles of some of the family members, especially Precious’ mother.

“It even changed her life, you know she was a traveling nurse and now she’s back home taking care of five kids,” Kennedy said. “It’s hard, it’s rough, but as a family, we’re sticking together and we’re doing whatever needs to be done, as far as making sure the kids are ok.”

Other members of the family had this to say:

“Someone has definitely dropped the ball in our case and many many other families,” Kennedy said. “There are still witnesses that have not been interviewed.”

Then they ended their statement by saying:

“Be as it may, this family will never give up this fight for our beloved Precious.”

The district attorney said the decision to change Kirkland’s charge from capital murder to manslaughter was the grand jury’s decision after looking at the facts of the case.