Family members of 13-year-old killed in Tuscaloosa are speaking out

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Family members are now speaking out about the murder of 13-year-old Kei’lan Allen after three men have been arrested and charged with capital murder.

Georgia Black is heartbroken and angry; she is the grandmother of the victim 13-year-old Kei’lan Allen. She said her family is grieving a terrible tragedy.

“The only thing I can say — what if it was you that got shot in the head by one of those dangerous guns. Think about it if the shoe was on the other foot, you wouldn’t like it, so please put these guns down,” she said.

Tesney Davis said the Tuscaloosa City Schools are also mourning the tragic death of the 13-year-old who was in the 8th grade at Westlawn Middle School. Davis says the victim was a straight-A student.

“We all at Tuscaloosa City Schools are sending our condolences and prayers to the family and friends trying to support each other,” he said. “Kei’lan was a straight-A student and was a leader in his class and spoke to his teachers. His homeroom teacher described him as a joy and a light and will be missed by the students and teachers.”

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.