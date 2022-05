MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating a shooting that injured a Family Dollar employee.

The shooting happened Thursday, May 26 at a Family Dollar off Navco Road. The employee was shot during a robbery around 8:30 p.m. After the employee was shot, the suspect fled the store with the cash register.

The employee was shot in their stomach and taken to a hospital. Currently, their condition is unknown. This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 will provide updates as the story develops