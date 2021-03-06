Family dispute leaves one dead in Dora shooting

DORA, Ala. (WIAT) — An argument between family members over money left one man dead in Dora Saturday afternoon.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 7000 block of Dolly Drive in Dora to investigate a report of a person shot just after 1 p.m. Saturday.

Two family members got into an argument over money, a fight broke out and one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other. The man who was shot was brought to a nearby hospital and later pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.